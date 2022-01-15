UP: 38-yr-old woman found murdered, say police

A 38-year-old woman who was missing from her home in Saharanpur’s Rasoolpur Khedi village since Thursday was found dead – with her throat slit – in a farm on Friday, police said.

Her husband has registered an FIR with the Nagal police station alleging that his wife had an illicit relationship with a neighbour in the village and that he suspected that the neighbour was behind the murder.”My wife had been to her parent’s place for the past few days and returned around 4 pm on Thursday. She had gone out to relieve herself around 10 pm but did not return. We searched for her but in vain,” claimed the husband in the FIR.

“We are investigating the case. No arrest has been made so far,” said Durga Prasad Tiwari , Deputy SP, Deoband.