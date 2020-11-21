37 UP cops face action for ‘links’ with Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubey. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has asked the Additional Director General of Police of Kanpur to take action against 37 policemen for their alleged links with slain gangster Vikas Dubey or dereliction of duty. The move was recommended by a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). Before this, some of the policemen had faced departmental inquiries.

Eight policemen were killed and another six injured in an ambush by Dubey and his aides at Bikru in Kanpur in July. They were on their way to arrest him. A few days later, Dubey was shot in an alleged police encounter. The SIT report said the 37 policemen, who were or are posted in Kanpur, leaked information to Dubey.

Of the 37 policemen, eight will face “strict” action. The eight policemen include then Chaubepur station officer Vinay Tiwari and sub-inspector K K Sharma. They were suspended after the incident and were later arrested. They are among the 38 people who have been charge-sheeted in connection with the ambush.

ADG Kanpur Jai Narain Singh has been asked to initiate proceedings against six other policemen for whom a “lighter punishment” has been recommended. Another 23 policemen will face an initial departmental probe. These include police officers from Kanpur Nagar district as well as neighbouring Kanpur Dehat district.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, Additional Director General of Police Hariram Sharma and DIG Ravindra Gaud are the three SIT members.

Gangster’s kin booked for acquiring arms licences, SIMs with fake documents

The Kanpur Police on Friday registered cases against slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s kin and associates for procuring arms licences and SIM cards allegedly using fake documents. Among those charged with procuring the arms licences with forged documents in the past 25 years are Dubey’s father Ram Kumar Dubey, brother Deep Prakash Dubey and his wife Anjali Dubey, and associates Vishnupal, Amit, Dinesh Kumar, Ravindra Kumar, Akhilesh and Ashutosh Tripathi.

The actions were taken on the recommendations of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) that recently submitted its report on the role of policemen with alleged links to the gangster. Dubey and his henchmen killed eight policemen in a gun battle that started late night on July 2 and lasted till the early hours of the following day. Six policemen were injured. The gangster was killed in an alleged encounter the following week.

In a statement, the police said Ram Kumar Dubey got an arms licence using fake documents in December 1992, while Deep Prakash Dubey received one in September 1997. Anjali got a license in June 2008. The gangster’s aides got their licences between 2008 and 2009. All nine have been charged under relevant sections of the IPC in an FIR lodged at the Chaubepur police station.

Nine people were also booked for acquiring SIM cards with fake IDs. They are the gangster’s wife, Richa Dubey; Deep Prakash; and aides Monu, Ram Singh, Shiv Tiwari, Shanti Devi, Rekha Agnihotri, Vishnupal and the wife of Dubey’s close associate Amar Dubey. This case was also registered at the Chaubepur station.

