36 yrs later, man, wife get 10-year jail for teen’s rape

A court in Kanpur sentenced a 67-year-old businessman and his wife, 62, to 10-year imprisonment in connection with the alleged rape of a teenaged girl in 1986. The girl was 15 years old when the incident occurred.

The victim’s mother had filed a complaint against Ram Bharosey, his wife Heera Devi and two others the same year.

However, the accused were later released on bail and had been out of jail since.

“Additional District and Sessions Judge sentenced two accused to 10 years imprisonment and acquitted the other two owing to lack of evidence. They are close relatives of the accused,” said Government Counsel, Kanpur, Chandra Kant Sharma. After the judgment, the accused were taken into custody and sent to jail.

“The court relied on the statement of the victim and her mother, the complainant in the case. The investigating officer of the case and the FIR writer had died during the trial,” the prosecution said.

In all, five prosecution witnesses were examined by the court. According to the prosecution, the incident took place when the victim was staying at a relative’s residence in Kanpur. The accused were staying at the house as tenants.

When the victim’s relatives raised the matter with the accused, they threatened the family with dire consequences, the prosecution added.