Rs 35-crore haul: What raid on retired UP transport officer’s home uncovered

Rs 1 crore in cash, 13 kg of gold, and documents linked to properties worth over Rs 13 crore: Assets valued at Rs 35 crore were seized from a retired Uttar Pradesh transport officer facing a disproportionate assets case, said officials.

The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment led the raid at the officer’s Lucknow home over two days.

Officials said the Vigilance Establishment had registered an FIR against Lalit Kumar in 2024, when he was posted as Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) in Agra, under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at its Anti-Corruption police station in Kanpur. The case came after a preliminary inquiry found that Kumar allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.