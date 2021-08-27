342 oxygen plants up and running, work on opening more underway: UP government

Calling it a step towards becoming self-reliant in oxygen generation and ensuring adequate availability of medical oxygen, the UP government on Thursday announced that as many as 342 oxygen plants have already been set up in the state while work to get the others functional is underway on a war-footing.

According to a statement issued by the state government, a total of 555 oxygen plants were sanctioned during the second wave of Covid-19, which was at its peak in April and May throughout the country. Of these, 342 plants have been made functional till now.

“With as many as six plants becoming functional in the span of the last 2 days, the government is working on mission-mode to equip the state with the presence of all medical resources amid apprehensions of a third Covid-19 wave,” the statement read.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation across the state during a high-level meeting with senior officials on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed that 6 more oxygen plants have become functional in the last two days and the process of opening the remaining under-construction plants would be completed expeditiously.

The CM has already announced that oxygen plants are to be mandatory in hospitals having the capacity of more than 50 beds. He has also directed officials to assess the progress in this regard and take necessary action. As many as 25 oxygen plants were already functional in the state before the government took the step of constructing more to ensure the availability of adequate medical oxygen.

Apart from these initiatives of the state government, the Centre has also approved the setting up of PSA medical oxygen plants with funding from PM Cares.

Keeping in mind the importance of medical liquid oxygen in the treatment of Covid patients, the state government is monitoring the implementation of these plants. Such facilities will help the state fight possible future waves of the pandemic.