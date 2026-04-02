34 proposals on industrial development, infra, investments discussed at UPSIDA meeting

It was decided that after 75% of the allotable land is allocated, the remaining 25% will be allotted through e-auction. Ongoing development projects will continue alongside parallel allotment processes.

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) on Wednesday discussed a total of 34 proposals related to industrial development, infrastructure strengthening, and investment promotion during its board meeting.

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The proposals included approvals granted for the selection of a Third-Party Inspection Agency (TPIA) to ensure quality in development and maintenance works. Layout plans of industrial areas in Kampil Spinning Mill, Mau Aima, Bahadurganj, Salempur, and Barabanki were approved. The proposals related to industrial areas in Ballia, Hathras, Fatehpur, Barabanki, and Chitrakoot were reviewed, and revised layout plans were approved with necessary modifications.

During the meeting, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Alok Kumar, directions were issued to amend policies to expand the land bank. A decision was taken to implement a drone-based monitoring system to facilitate regular monitoring of civil, electrical, and solid waste management works. Instructions were issued to prepare a revised scheme for land allotment and process received applications as per rules.