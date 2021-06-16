3,268 fresh cases, 75 more die of Covid in West Bengal

WEST BENGAL continues to witness the downward trend in daily Covid-19 cases cases, with just 3,268 new infections in the past 24 hours: The lowest daily rise in the past two months. The number of daily deaths also decreased: The state recorded 75 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the bulletin issued by health department, so far Bengal has recorded 14,68,044 cases. Presently there are 20,046 active cases in Bengal. A total 13,610 persons are presently in home isolation and 1289 in safe homes.

However, despite the decline in daily cases, the active infections have increased by 1,125 in last 24 hours.

According to the bulletin, 2,068 people were discharged in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries are now 14,30,949 and the discharge rate is 97.47 percent in the state.

So far, Bengal has recorded 17,049 deaths out of which Kolkata has recorded 4,788, maximum number of deaths followed by North 24 Parganas which recorded 4,316 deaths. Till date in Bengal 1,81,17,601 people have been vaccinated. On Tuesday around 2,36 942 people were vaccinated. On Monday, 2,06,968 people were vaccinated.

“In the 18-44 years special category vaccination, cumulatively 19,60,711 were vaccinated since the drive begun,” said DHS Dr Ajay Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, the health department confirmed one death among confirmed old cases of mucormycosis on Tuesday. No confirmed case was reported on

the day.