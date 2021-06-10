scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
30-year-old constable kills himself in Etah

In a statement, police said around 4 am on Wednesday, Sachin Kumar, a constable of 2015 batch, ended his life by hanging himself from a tree using a cloth.

By: PTI | Etah |
June 10, 2021 5:28:49 am
Police said prima facie it seems that he died by suicide due to family tension.

A 30-year-old constable allegedly ended his life on Wednesday morning by hanging himself from a tree, police said. In a statement, police said around 4 am on Wednesday, Sachin Kumar, a constable of 2015 batch, ended his life by hanging himself from a tree using a cloth.

Police said the constable was a habitual alcoholic and this led to frequent disputes with his wife and in-laws. Police said prima facie it seems that he died by suicide due to family tension.

