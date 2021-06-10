30-year-old constable kills himself in Etah

By: PTI | Etah |
June 10, 2021 5:28:49 am
June 10, 2021 5:28:49 am
A 30-year-old constable allegedly ended his life on Wednesday morning by hanging himself from a tree, police said. In a statement, police said around 4 am on Wednesday, Sachin Kumar, a constable of 2015 batch, ended his life by hanging himself from a tree using a cloth.
Police said the constable was a habitual alcoholic and this led to frequent disputes with his wife and in-laws. Police said prima facie it seems that he died by suicide due to family tension.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-