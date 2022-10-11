scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

3 women found dead in Jhansi dam: Unidentified persons booked for murder, autopsy report rules out sexual assault

The victims were last seen by locals in a market on October 7 when they were going to board a bus for MP

No arrest has been made in the case so far. Police are trying to reconstruct the sequence of events after the victims left home. (Representational/File)

Two days after the bodies of three women were recovered from the Saprar Dam in Jhansi district, police on Monday booked unidentified persons on charges of murder on the basis of the findings of autopsy report.

The report, however, has ruled out sexual assault on the three women. The victims — Reetu Purwar (30), her sister Reenu (28) and their neighbour Rinki Arya — left home in the Mauranipur area of the district on October 7 to visit Bageshwar Dham, a sect headquarters, in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur a day before their bodies were recovered from the dam.

Reetu was married.

Jhansi Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said the autopsy report says the death occurred due to “ante-mortem injuries”. “The victims’ lungs, ribs and liver were found ruptured. But no external injuries were found on the bodies and doctors have initially ruled out sexual assault,” he said.

The doctors have collected the victims’ vaginal swabs which will be send for examination, another police officer said, adding that there was no injury on their private parts. The SP said the brother of two of the victims has filed a complaint in this regard.

No arrest has been made in the case so far. Police are trying to reconstruct the sequence of events after the victims left home.

The victims were last seen by locals in a market on October 7 when they were going to board a bus for MP, police have found. No one else was seen accompanying them, officials said.

The two sisters used to visit the pilgrimage centre every month, it is learnt. Their families said the three were planning to stay at the sect headquarters on October 7 night and return home the next morning. They started searching for them when they did not return home the next day. Initially, the bodies could not be identified following which details of them were sent to police in neighbouring districts and Madhya Pradesh.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 03:41:50 am
