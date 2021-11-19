Three shot dead in Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur

Three persons, including two brothers, have been shot dead, and one other person has been injured in two separate incidents in the districts of Saharanpur and Muzzafarnagar districts since Wednesday night. The police on Thursday said they had not yet made any arrests in the two cases.

The police said unidentified men on a bike shot dead brothers Punnu Bhagat (50) and Leelu (40) near a temple in Saharanpur’s Manpura village in the Gangoh police station around 5 am. The brothers were on their way to the temple when they were ambushed.

“They were attacked by killers who were awaiting them while they were on their way to the temple. It was a routine for both of them to worship at the temple early in the morning and the killers knew their routine. We are hopeful of getting a breakthrough soon,” Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (SP Rural) Atul Sharma.

In Muzzafarnagar, two unidentified men on a bike shot two restaurant employees from Odisha in Mansoorpur village. The attack occurred late Wednesday night when the victims were returning to their home in Khapur village. While Naresh (25) succumbed to his injuries, his colleague Sudarshan was injured. He is said to be out of danger.



“We are getting reports that a gang of highway robbers is active in the area as one Arpit Goyal was also shot dead in Chapar village near Mansoorpur Tuesday night. We have stepped up vigilance in the area, and are hopeful of arresting them soon,” said Khatauli Deputy SP Rakesh Kumar Singh.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vijayvargiya went to the spot and launched a probe in the matter.

— With PTI inputs