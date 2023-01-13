3 of Varanasi family found murdered, relative booked

A 50-year-old woman and her two children were found murdered at their residence in Milkipur village of Varanasi district on Thursday morning, with police suspecting her son-in-law of having committed the killings.

Police said they received information around 10 am that Rani Gupta (50), her daughter Pooja Gupta (26) and son Mohan Gupta (22) were found dead by their neighbours.

A case of murder has been registered against Pooja’s husband Arvind Gupta who is absconding. “When the neighbours didn’t see the three for some time, they called up a relative of the family who lives nearby. The doors were opened on his arrival only to find the three lying dead inside. Then they called the police,” said Varanasi Additional Commissioner of Police (Rajatalab) Anjani Kumar Rai.

The murders were committed with a sharp edged weapon, police said.

“The family member filed the complaint suspects that Arvind killed the three. Arvind was having issues with his mother-in-law and is missing along with his two children for two days. We are looking for the accused and will know about the motive for the murders once we arrest him. They were having some domestic issues,” said Rai.

Prima facie, it seemed that the murders were committed one or two days ago. “We have sent the bodies for post mortem examination and are waiting for the report soon,” the ACP said. “Police and forensic teams along with a dog squad have been deployed at the village,” police said.