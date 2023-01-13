scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

3 of Varanasi family found murdered, relative booked

Police said they received information around 10 am that Rani Gupta (50), her daughter Pooja Gupta (26) and son Mohan Gupta (22) were found dead by their neighbours.

Varanasi family murdered, Varanasi crime news, Varanasi murder news, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsThe murders were committed with a sharp edged weapon, police said.
Listen to this article
3 of Varanasi family found murdered, relative booked
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 50-year-old woman and her two children were found murdered at their residence in Milkipur village of Varanasi district on Thursday morning, with police suspecting her son-in-law of having committed the killings.

Police said they received information around 10 am that Rani Gupta (50), her daughter Pooja Gupta (26) and son Mohan Gupta (22) were found dead by their neighbours.

A case of murder has been registered against Pooja’s husband Arvind Gupta who is absconding. “When the neighbours didn’t see the three for some time, they called up a relative of the family who lives nearby. The doors were opened on his arrival only to find the three lying dead inside. Then they called the police,” said Varanasi Additional Commissioner of Police (Rajatalab) Anjani Kumar Rai.

The murders were committed with a sharp edged weapon, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow

“The family member filed the complaint suspects that Arvind killed the three. Arvind was having issues with his mother-in-law and is missing along with his two children for two days. We are looking for the accused and will know about the motive for the murders once we arrest him. They were having some domestic issues,” said Rai.

More from Lucknow

Prima facie, it seemed that the murders were committed one or two days ago. “We have sent the bodies for post mortem examination and are waiting for the report soon,” the ACP said. “Police and forensic teams along with a dog squad have been deployed at the village,” police said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 04:05 IST
Next Story

Protests end, demolition of unsafe hotels begins in Joshimath

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close