3 new coronavirus cases in UP: youth in Varanasi, son & his mother in Noida

Out of the 29, at least 11 have completely recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals. Out of the 29, at least 11 have completely recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals.

The number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 29 on Sunday with three more samples testing positive. One of the positive cases was reported from Varanasi — the first in the district — while two from Noida, where six persons have already been found COVID-19 positive.

Out of the 29, at least 11 have completely recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals.

At present, the three cities — Lucknow, Agra and Noida — have reported eight cases each, Ghaziabad two and Lakhimpur Kheri and Moradabad and Varanasi one each.

Those recovered and discharged include seven from Agra, both the patients from Ghaziabad, one from Noida and one from Lucknow.

Among the fresh positive cases is a 35-year-old man in Noida who recently returned from the United Kingdom, and his 62-year-old mother. The other confirmed case is a 20-year-old Varanasi man, who returned from Dubai on March 17.

Confirming the positive case in Varanasi, district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr BB Singh said: “The 20-year-old had landed at Delhi Airport from Dubai on March 17. From there, he came to Varanasi on March 18. As he started having flu symptoms, he went to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and from there his sample was sent to the BHU lab where he was found to be positive. His situation is fine and he is admitted at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.”

State Surveillance Officer Vikasendu Agarwal said that the man in Noida had returned from the United Kingdom and was tested along with his mother who came in his contact. More contacts of the mother-son duo were being traced, he added.

According to officials, the man has a travel history to Denmark. Officials believe he contracted the infection there. “The man was sent to Denmark on official work and it is possible he contracted it in Europe. His mother also got infected. Ten members of the family are now in isolation as a precautionary measure; their reports are awaited. Every precaution is being taken,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMO.

On Saturday, three new cases were found in the state — two from Noida and one from Moradabad.

One of the Noida patients is a 41-year-old man, who had recently returned from Europe and was tested on March 18. Another patient is a 22-year-old man who had returned from Dubai.

Medical officials in Gautam Budgh Nagar have screened 1,506 flats and 6,050 persons, out of whom five were found to have travelled abroad. Currently, 134 people have been admitted in isolation wards set up at various hospitals.

The patient from Moradabad has been identified as a 19-year-old niece of a UP minister.

According to the information provided by Moradabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) MC Garg, the woman had landed at Delhi Airport on March 15 from France. “She is in fine condition. Her family has already isolated themselves. While she was living in the house of the minister, he was not in the house. There were four persons in the house where she was staying in, and they all are in home quarantine. Two other persons —a driver and one other person — who came in her contact are in Ghaziabad and they are also kept in quarantine,” the CMO said.

According to the CMO, 10 samples have been sent from Moradabad for testing, out of which the result of three are awaited. The rest have been found to be negative, said the CMO.

Meanwhile, Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said that in last 24 hours, a total 50 samples have been tested. “Out of which 36 are negative and result of rest 14 is awaited. At present, there are 17 patients at KGMU (including six from Lucknow and one from Lakhimpur Kheri) and one patient at SGPGI,” Dr Singh added.

—With ENS, Noida

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.