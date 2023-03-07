scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
3 more jail officials held for ‘giving undue facilities’ to Mukhtar’s son

Earlier, police had arrested five persons, including Nikhat Bano, driver Niyas, associates of Abbas Faraz Khan and Navneet Sachan; and deputy jailor Chandra Kala.

Abbas Ansari, a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA, has been lodged in jail since November last year after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in connection with a money-laundering case. (Express Photo)
Police have arrested former superintendent of Chitrakoot jail Ashok Kumar Sagar, jailor Santosh Kumar and warder Jagmohan Singh for allegedly taking bribes to provide “undue facilities” to MLA Abbas Ansari inside the jail.

Abbas Ansari, a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA, has been lodged in jail since November last year after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in connection with a money-laundering case.

His father, Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA, is lodged at the Banda district jail.

Police said the three jail officials took bribes regularly from Abbas and allowed his wife, Nikhat Bano, and driver to take their belongings, including cellphones, inside the jail.

Also Read |Newsmaker | Four decades of police records, 100 cases, 144 ‘gang members’: The long run of Atiq Ahmed

Police claimed to have recovered cash Rs 5.8 lakh, and two cellphones from their possession. Police also seized a car belonging to the former warder and claimed that the EMI of the vehicle was being paid by Abbas, said a police officer.

Earlier, police had arrested five persons, including Nikhat Bano, driver Niyas, associates of Abbas Faraz Khan and Navneet Sachan; and deputy jailor Chandra Kala.

According to police, money was paid to jail staff through Navneet Sachan, who used to run a canteen.

On February 10, Chitrakoot District Magistrate Abhishek Anand and Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla conducted a surprise inspection at the district prison and found Abbas’s wife, Nikhat Bano, inside.

Abbas Ansari was later shifted to Kasganj jail.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 04:29 IST
Best of Express
