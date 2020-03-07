Lucknow: 3 medical shops hike mask prices, sealed

Agra drug inspector Rajkumar Sharma said the three shops were shut after it was found that they were selling masks worth Rs 2 for Rs 30-35. (File) Agra drug inspector Rajkumar Sharma said the three shops were shut after it was found that they were selling masks worth Rs 2 for Rs 30-35. (File)

The Agra administration on Thursday sealed three medical stores after it found that they were indulging in “black marketing” of surgical masks, which are in demand due to coronavirus scare in the state.

According to officials, the medical shops were selling surgicals masks around 15 times more than their price.

Speaking on the sealing of stores, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said, “We received complaints that seven shops were indulging in black marketing. Our teams raided them and found that three of them were taking advantage of the situation and indulging in black marketing of surgical masks. The three shops were sealed immediately.”

“We had received complaints from people regarding black marketing and two teams have been formed to check these activities. We are also taking help from Local Intelligence Unit,” added the DM.

Agra drug inspector Rajkumar Sharma said the three shops were shut after it was found that they were selling masks worth Rs 2 for Rs 30-35. “The three shops are Verma Medicos in Baghfarjana area, Popular Med store on Hospital Road, and Gayatra Medicos and Surgicos in Fountain market. The three shops have been sealed till further orders,” said Sharma.

