3 injured after blast rips apart house in Varanasi, 2 cops suspended

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While police say they found remains of firecrackers in the debris, probe is still on

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
2 min readLucknowOct 16, 2026 02:56 AM IST
Varanasi house blast, Varanasi blast, injured after blast rips apart house in Varanasi, blast rips apart house in Varanasi, Varanasi, Lucknow news, Uttar pradesh news, Indian express, Current affairsAccording to police sources, the two policemen were suspended “as they ignored the illegal manufacturing and storage of firecrackers in the house”.
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A woman and her children were injured after a powerful explosion ripped apart their three-storey house in the Sarnath area of Varanasi on Thursday. The house was allegedly used to illegally store and manufacture firecrackers.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Chandni, is said to be critical, while the condition of her 15-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter is stable.

“No one is trapped in the debris. All three injured are admitted to a hospital,” Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal told the Indian Express, adding that the cause behind the blast is being probed.

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“Remains of firecrackers have been found in the debris of the building, which has been completely reduced to rubble. A police team reached the spot around 5 pm after they were informed about the explosion,” a police spokesperson said, adding that the owner of the house, Raju Khan, and his mother were not present in the house when the explosion occurred.

Teams from NDRF and SDRF were also deployed to search for trapped persons, if any. Both the agencies said that they did not find anyone under the rubble, the PRO said.

While the police are yet to register a case in the incident, two policemen, including the local outpost in-charge and a constable, were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty. According to police sources, the two policemen were suspended “as they ignored the illegal manufacturing and storage of firecrackers in the house”.

 

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Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

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