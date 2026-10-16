3 injured after blast rips apart house in Varanasi, 2 cops suspended

A woman and her children were injured after a powerful explosion ripped apart their three-storey house in the Sarnath area of Varanasi on Thursday. The house was allegedly used to illegally store and manufacture firecrackers.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Chandni, is said to be critical, while the condition of her 15-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter is stable.

“No one is trapped in the debris. All three injured are admitted to a hospital,” Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal told the Indian Express, adding that the cause behind the blast is being probed.

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“Remains of firecrackers have been found in the debris of the building, which has been completely reduced to rubble. A police team reached the spot around 5 pm after they were informed about the explosion,” a police spokesperson said, adding that the owner of the house, Raju Khan, and his mother were not present in the house when the explosion occurred.