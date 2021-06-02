3 held for abduction of newly elected rural body member in Bulandshahr

Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Bhawan Bahadurpur Nagar police station, said, all seven persons booked in the case are local residents.

Three persons, including two women, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 25-year-old newly elected block development committee (BDC) member in Bulandshahr district.

Mohit Singh, the BDC member, had gone to market at Bahapur village to fetch some items on May 28 when he was abducted.

Police said they are probing old rivalry or dispute, if any, during the panchayat elections, as possible reasons for the kidnapping. The two women arrested in the case have been identified as prime accused Saurabh Singh’s mother Mukesh Chaudhary (54) and wife Guddia (27). The third is Saurabh’s associate Satish (42).

Saurabh, who is said to be absconding, had unsuccessfully contested for the post of Bahapur village pradhan. Police said they have been told that Mohit had asked locals not to vote for Saurabh.

“There was an old dispute between Saurabh and Mohit and both are wanted in criminal cases,” Additional Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

Police are conducting raids to trace Mohit. Those arrested had been named in connection with the FIR filed in the case, police said.

According to Mohit’s father Rajendra Singh, the newly elected BDC member had been to the market on his bike when Saurabh, along with his associates, fetched up in a car. After a heated exchange, Saurabh and his associates started raining blows on Mohit, his father said, adding that as his son was semi-conscious, the accused took him away in their car.

The father further alleged that Saurabh had warned Mohit against contesting the polls, adding that ever since his son won the BDC election, the latter had developed enmity with him.

Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Bhawan Bahadurpur Nagar police station, said, all seven persons booked in the case are local residents. “We have, so far, not found any evidence to suggest that the kidnapping was a fallout of their dispute during the panchayat elections. Probe is on,” Kumar said.