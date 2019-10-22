3-day workshop in rae Bareli Today, Priyanka to don teacher’s hat

IN A bid to train its newly formed state committee, which has mostly young and fresh faces, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a three- day training workshop from October 22 in Rae Bareli.

Sources said the training would aim at educating the new teams about issues to be raised and also foscus on raising issues not just on ground but on social media, too.

A senior party leader said as most of the faces in the new team were new and young, they were “energetic but need a direction”. The workshop would look to giving them insights into how to raise significant issues in the state.

Earlier this month, the AICC had announced the new committee of Uttar Pradesh Congress, which had leaders with an average age of 40-45 years. While some of the leaders raised objections to banking heavily on fresh faces, senior leaders said the party may be in for a tough time as at this juncture, it needs people who can lead agitations and protests from the front and would work in an unbiased manner.

Party leaders said the training would take place in the form of a “residential camp” as all the committee members would stay in Rae Bareli for three days.