3-day Winter Session in Uttar Pradesh assembly from today, Opposition says not enough time given

The opposition parties raised eyebrows over “short” session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly that convenes for three days starting Monday, in which the BJP government is set to table supplementary budget with a likely focus on the upcoming Global Investors Summit in February 2023.

Also, two Bills that are likely to be tabled during the session are the Uttar Pradesh Kshetra Panchayat and Zila Panchayat (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Education (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022.

During an all-party meeting on Sunday, the Opposition demanded that the sitting of the Assembly be increased to give more time for discussion on supplementary demands for grants.

At the meeting, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders demanded that no work other that paying tributes should be taken up on the first day since it would be the first assembly session after the death of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

They agreed that there would be no question hour on Monday, it is learnt. The supplementary budget, however, would be tabled as scheduled around 12:30 pm, while discussion on it would take place from Tuesday onwards.

The supplementary budget would be tabled the day polling is scheduled to take place for two Assembly constituencies of Khatauli and Rampur and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat that fell vacant after Mulayam’s demise.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav ji was Chief Minister of the state besides being Defence Minister of the country. Since this will be the first session after his demise, we requested that no other work takes place on Monday except leaders expressing their condolences,” said SP chief whip Manoj Pandey who attended the all-party and business advisory meetings on Sunday in the absence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also not present in the meeting. It was Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna who represented the government.

Pandey said opposition leaders also raised the issue of short period of the session. “There are many issues to be raised, including that of farmers concerning middleman or rising cases of dengue. We will raise the issues and expect the ruling party show constructive attitude,” he said.

At the meeting, Speaker Satish Mahana requested all the parties to co-operate in the smooth functioning of the House and give space for a constructive discussion.