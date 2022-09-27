3-day visit to Haryana from Sept 28: Ministers, farmers to take organic farming study trip

Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi Monday said a team of state ministers, officials and farmers will visit an organic farm in Haryana for a three-day training and study programme to learn more about cow-based natural farming and its implementation.

The organic farm, Gurukul, is located in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district. The visit will begin on September 28.

Shahi, who will be a part of the visiting team, said, “Following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, cow-based natural farming is being promoted in the state. While several schemes have been launched in the state to promote it, a team from the state will go to Gurukul in Kurukshetra for further studying and receiving training in organic farming. He said the government has set a target of implementing organic farming on more than 2 lakh hectares in the state.

The cabinet minister said the state government will be setting up the Uttar Pradesh Organic Farming Board to boost natural farming. “The board will also guide those interested in organic farming and draw guidelines for its implementation,” he added.

Shahi said he would be accompanied by Sugarcane Development Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Agriculture Production Commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Devesh Chaturvedi, Additional Chief Secretary (sugarcane development) Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, directors of various agriculture-related departments and four state-funded agricultural universities and a scientist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

Apart from this, more than 20 farmers of the state, the director of State Institute of Management in Agriculture, Rehmankheda and the managing director of Seed Development Corporation will be a part of the team.

Shahi said the government is focusing on increasing the production of coarse grains in the state and will procure maize from 24 districts and bajra from 18 districts at MSP in this cropping season.