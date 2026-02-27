3-day AgroTech 2026 kicks off in Lucknow, focuses on innovation and growth

A three-day event, AgroTech 2026, was inaugurated at the Indian Sugarcane Research Institute (ISRI) in Lucknow on Thursday.

The event aims to accelerate agriculture through innovation, investment, and global partnerships.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who inaugurated the event, emphasised the need for diversification into high-value crops, modern infrastructure, and robust value chains for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh underlined the state’s push for agri-innovation, value addition, and export-led growth.

Mukesh Singh, chairman, Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), focused on the importance of strong industry participation in driving agricultural growth.

Mukesh Singh reiterated Indo American Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to facilitating trade, investment and international collaborations to strengthen agri-value chains and agribusiness opportunities in the state.