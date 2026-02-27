3-day AgroTech 2026 kicks off in Lucknow, focuses on innovation and growth

The event will feature conferences, business meetings, technology showcases, and farmer-centric sessions over the next two days.

By: Express News Service
1 min readLucknowFeb 27, 2026 05:17 AM IST
3-day AgroTech 2026 kicks off in Lucknow, focuses on innovation and growthUttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the event,
Make us preferred source on Google

A three-day event, AgroTech 2026, was inaugurated at the Indian Sugarcane Research Institute (ISRI) in Lucknow on Thursday.

The event aims to accelerate agriculture through innovation, investment, and global partnerships.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who inaugurated the event, emphasised the need for diversification into high-value crops, modern infrastructure, and robust value chains for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh underlined the state’s push for agri-innovation, value addition, and export-led growth.

Mukesh Singh, chairman, Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), focused on the importance of strong industry participation in driving agricultural growth.

Mukesh Singh reiterated Indo American Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to facilitating trade, investment and international collaborations to strengthen agri-value chains and agribusiness opportunities in the state.

The event will feature conferences, business meetings, technology showcases, and farmer-centric sessions over the next two days.

Story continues below this ad

It will be attended by ambassadors from various countries and industry leaders.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Feb 26: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments