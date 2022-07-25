3 criminals from Bihar held after brief encounter: Police

Lucknow Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three criminals from Bihar after an encounter in the Cantonment area of the city. All three, identified as Kashif, Razi Ahmed Khan and Faisal Khan, suffered bullet injuries in their legs, said police, adding that their condition was stable.

Police claimed to have recovered three pistols, cartridges and other items from their possession.

Police said that Kashif is involved in the murder of railway contractor Virendra Thakur, which took place last month in Neelmatha area of the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Prachi Singh said that while Kashif was present with other accused on the murder spot, the role of Razi and Faisal in the murder case is being looked into. Thakur was shot dead at his residence on June 25. He was killed in the presence of his wife and two children. Police had earlier claimed that the murder was a fallout of a love affair and recently arrested one Bittu Jaiswal.

According to police, they were tipped that members of Rahees Khan gang from Bihar had arrived in Lucknow and were planning to commit a crime. Police gheraoed Yadunath crossing falling under the Cantonment area. After some time, the police team spotted three persons on a motorcycle. “When the policemen waved their hands to stop them, one of them opened fire. The three then tried to escape. The police team chased them. In the cross-firing, three persons on the motorcycle got injured,” said a police officer.

A case of attempt to murder has been lodged against the three arrested persons. Police said that Kashif claims to be the driver of Rahees Khan, while the other two – Razi and Faisal – are close associates of the gangster.