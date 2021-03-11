3 cops suspended in Kanpur after father of ‘gangrape victim’ killed: Police

One person was arrested in connection with the gangrape case on Wednesday.

A day after the father of an alleged minor gangrape victim reportedly died in an accident, three policemen were suspended on Thursday in Kanpur district on charges of laxity, said police.

Meanwhile, Kanpur police said one more person was arrested on Thursday in connection to the gangrape, while his brother who is a co-accused is still absconding. Their father, who is posted as a sub-inspector (SI) in Kannauj district and against whom a case had been lodged, was suspended on Thursday.

The father of the 13-year-old alleged gangrape victim was killed after a truck crushed him in Kanpur Nagar on Wednesday morning. The 45-year-old man’s family has alleged that he was “killed in a conspiracy hatched by the police and the accused”.

Kanpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Preetinder Singh on Thursday said, “Three policemen have been suspended over laxity in providing security to the victim’s family and in probing the gangrape incident.”

Those suspended have been identified as Ghatampur outpost in charge Abdul Kalam, Sub-Inspector Ramshirmani and constable Adesh Kumar.

Singh said a departmental inquiry into the father’s death will be conducted by an Additional Superintendent of Police.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said the S-I was suspended for not reporting on duty.

“The S-I was absent from his security duty in Jalaun district and so, he has been suspended,” said Verma.

The SI had been named in an FIR for the alleged murder of the girl’s father on Wednesday morning after he was hit by a truck near the Community Health Centre in Ghatampur, where the family was going through the paperwork and the victim was undergoing medical tests.