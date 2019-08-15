Lucknow: Three booked for ‘objectionable’ post on WhatsApp group

AN FIR was registered late Wednesday evening at Bhadohi police station in Bhadohi district over an alleged objectionable post shared on a WhatsApp group. Three people were booked under IPC sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 67 A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) and and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

Advertising

“The three persons who were booked are the two administrators of the WhatsApp group and the person who allegedly shared the “objectionable” post. It was allegedly shared around 8 pm Wednesday,” said Bhadohi SP Rajesh S.

“Three persons, identified as Naseeruddin Shah (35), Ghulam Hussain (24) and Haider (25), were booked in the case,” said Bhadohi SP Rajesh S.

A protest was held at the police station by local BJP leaders who are also the complainants in the case, said Ajay Kumar Mishra, in-charge of the local police outpost under Bhadohi police station.

Advertising

Chants of “Bharat mata ki jai” were raised at the police station during the protest demanding “strict action against the accused”.

Mishra said the complainant, Om Singh, is a local BJP leader.