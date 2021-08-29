2nd FIR filed against UP ex-IPS officer, wife

A day after the Lucknow Police arrested retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur on charge of abetting the suicide of a suspected rape victim from Ballia and her friend, the police Saturday said Thakur and his wife Nutan had been charged with using criminal force to obstruct an official.

The police said the second case was filed as Thakur resisted arrest when the police went to his home at Viram Khand in Gomti Nagar to take him into custody in the abetment of suicide case.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Thakur is seen resisting arrest. He allegedly refused to comply with police instructions till he was given a copy of the FIR. Before being shoved into a vehicle, he is heard saying that police were acting illegally.

The second FIR was registered based on a complaint from sub-inspector Dhananjay Singh. “On the basis of a video, an FIR was lodged against Amitabh Thakur and Nutan Thakur for criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty. Nutan Thakur was also creating hindrance for police,” said Gomti Nagar SHO KK Tiwari.

Thakur had earlier announced that he would contest the UP poll from Gorakhpur against CM Yogi Adityanath.