2,984 fresh Covid cases in state; Lucknow CMO replaced

The districts behind Lucknow in terms of active cases are Kanpur Nagar with 1,662 active cases followed by Varanasi with 1,188 active cases Jhansi with 953 cases. (Representational) The districts behind Lucknow in terms of active cases are Kanpur Nagar with 1,662 active cases followed by Varanasi with 1,188 active cases Jhansi with 953 cases. (Representational)

On a day that the state witnessed the highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases with 2,984 cases, the government on Saturday removed Lucknow chief medical officer (CMO) Naresh Agarwal. The capital city on Saturday recorded a total of 429 fresh cases with it being the worst hit by Covid-19 with a total of 3,337 active cases – the highest in the state.

The districts behind Lucknow in terms of active cases are Kanpur Nagar with 1,662 active cases followed by Varanasi with 1,188 active cases Jhansi with 953 cases.

Dr Agarwal has been replaced by Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh, who was posted as Chief Medical Superintendent of Bhaurao Devras Civil Hospital, Mahanagar. Agarwal, meanwhile, has been posted as senior consultant at Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Hospital in Lucknow. Lucknow has witnessed a steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

The state has till now had a total of 63,742 cases of coronavirus with 39,903 people being discharged after treatment. The state has witnessed 39 deaths in the last 24 hours on Saturday. Among the districts with highest fresh deaths were Kanpur Nagar and Varanasi with five people succumbing to the virus, followed by Gorakhpur with four deaths.

The districts with the highest fresh cases in 24 hours were Balia with 174 cases, followed by Kanpur Nagar with 171, Varanasi with 164 cases and Ghaziabad with 101 cases. The state discharged a total of 2191 people in the last 24 hours, with the total number of patients discharged at 39,903.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.