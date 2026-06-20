29-year-old Dalit man killed in UP village, protesters set main accused’s house on fire

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Tension gripped the Bakhira area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district on Friday after a 29-year-old Dalit man was allegedly killed by a man from another community a day before by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon.
The incident sparked anger among local residents, who staged a protest on a road with the victim’s body and later set fire to the house of the main accused.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the murder occurred following a dispute during a function around 10 days back, police said, adding the victim’s niece had complained to him that the prime accused, Nasir Ali, harassed her during the event.
Following the complaint, the victim, Anand Kumar, a resident of Kolki village, is believed to have confronted Nasir and assaulted him.
The altercation is likely to have fuelled the animosity that culminated in the fatal attack, police said.
An FIR was registered at the Bakhira police station against three persons, including Nasir Ali, in connection with Anand’s murder. One of the accused has not yet been identified, it is learnt.
Police said teams have been formed to trace and arrest those involved in the killing.
On Friday, the body was handed over to the family which conducted the man’s funeral rites.
Additional Director General, Gorakhpur zone, Mutha Ashok Jain said the situation was under control and teams were formed to trace the accused.
Anand Kumar worked as a tile installer.
He is survived by his wife and two young children, the youngest of whom is three months old.
Police said the accused’s family left their homes in neighbouring villages after the incident and heavy police force was deployed in the area to prevent any escalation and ensure that no untoward incidents occur.
According to police, Anand was on his way home on Thursday when he was allegedly intercepted near Babhni crossing and attacked by the accused. They said the assailant allegedly slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing the scene.
The killing sent shockwaves through the area and grieving family members and villagers gathered at the spot, placing Anand’s body on the road and staging a protest that continued for several hours.
Later, tension escalated further when a crowd set fire to the house of the main accused. Senior police and civil administration officials rushed to the village and held talks with the bereaved family and local residents.
The victim’s relatives demanded immediate arrest of the accused and called for the harshest possible action against those responsible. Some family members also demanded that the accused’s house be demolished.
After assurances of a thorough investigation, swift arrests and legal action, the protesters agreed to end their demonstration. The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram