29-year-old Dalit man killed in UP village, protesters set main accused’s house on fire

Police said the accused's family left their homes in neighbouring villages after the incident and heavy police force was deployed in the area to prevent any escalation and ensure that no untoward incidents occur.

Tension gripped the Bakhira area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district on Friday after a 29-year-old Dalit man was allegedly killed by a man from another community a day before by slitting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon.

The incident sparked anger among local residents, who staged a protest on a road with the victim’s body and later set fire to the house of the main accused.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the murder occurred following a dispute during a function around 10 days back, police said, adding the victim’s niece had complained to him that the prime accused, Nasir Ali, harassed her during the event.