28 migrants injured in two accidents on Lucknow e-way

A total of 28 migrant workers were injured in separate accidents on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, police said on Monday. In both incidents – in Kannauj and Kanpur – a bus carrying migrant labourers turned turtle after ramming into a road divider. Five of the injured were critical, police said.

In Kannauj, a bus turned turtle after hitting a road divider at Mathia village around 7.30 am, leaving ten persons injured. Police said two persons, including the bus driver Roshan Lal, suffered serious injuries and were referred to Kanpur. The other injured were being treated at a hospital in Kannauj, they said.

Station House Officer, Tirwa police station, Indrapal Saroj said the bus, coming from Delhi, was ferrying nearly 30 migrant workers to Nalanda in Bihar. A police team reached the spot and sent the injured persons to a hospital. The officer added that the passengers who escaped unhurt were sent to Nalanda in Bihar in another vehicle.

In another accident, a bus carrying 62 migrant labourer overturned after hitting a road divider at Bilhor area in Kanpur on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, leaving 18 persons injured.

The bus was ferrying passengers from Delhi to Muzaffarpur in Bihar, said station house officer, Bilhor police station, Santosh Awasthi.

He added that the condition of three persons, including bus driver Phool Singh, was critical and they were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur.

The passengers who escaped unhurt or suffered minor injuries were sent to Muzaffarpur in another vehicle, said the officer.

