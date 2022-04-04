28 girls taken ill after eating dinner at Badaun school hostel

Twenty-eight students, aged between 10 and 14 years, were admitted to a hospital on Saturday evening when they complained of uneasiness after having dinner at an all-girls residential school run by the Social Welfare Department in Badaun district.

Officials said all the 28 students of Rajkiya Ashram Paddhati Vidyalaya in Samrer Block were stable and would be discharged, soon.

Baduan Chief Development Officer Rishi Raj on Sunday said that a probe has been initiated to fix responsibility.

“On Saturday, some students complained of uneasiness after dinner. The person testing the quality of cooked food too felt that something was not right. But, by the time he could raise an alarm, some students had eaten a portion of their meal. According to our assessment, 10 students ate food and complained of headache and uneasiness, but seeing them, others too started complaining of uneasiness. As a precautionary measure, 28 students were admitted to the local community health centre, where they were kept under observation for 24 hours. No one complained of diarrhoea,” said the CDO.

“All 28 students were fine on Sunday evening. They will be discharged soon,” added the CDO. An official said the school has a strength of 300 students studying in classes VI to XII.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan has formed a committee to investigate the incident.