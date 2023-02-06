28 Bangladesh citizens found living illegally in Agra slum, held: Police

Agra police on Sunday arrested 28 Bangladesh nationals, including 13 women, who were allegedly staying illegally in a slum falling under Sikandra police station area of the district. Police said they have also arrested a man who allegedly helped Bangladesh nationals enter India illegally.

Police claimed to have recovered 35 Aadhaar cards and a PAN card from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Agra, Vikas Kumar said, “28 Bangladesh nationals who had been staying illegally in Agra were arrested. They did not have any valid documents.”

According to police, they raided the slum area in Sector 14 of Agra district after receiving a tip-off. “Police found several Bangladesh nationals living there illegally. Police caught 15 men and 13 women Bangladesh citizens. While searching their houses, police found Aadhaar cards and a PAN card belonging to them. During preliminary inquiry, it was found that those Aadhaar and PAN cards were prepared using fake documents,” police said.

Police also arrested one Halim, who allegedly used to help Bangladesh nationals cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally. “Halim works as a sweeper in Agra. We found that Halim used to transfer money to Bangladesh through hawala transactions. We are checking the bank account records of all arrested persons,” said a police officer.

Police said they are also trying to trace the person who helped these Bangladesh nationals access fake documents of identity. The accused have booked on various IPC sections related to forgery and cheating and have invoked the Foreigners Act.