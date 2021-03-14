271 Block Education Officers appointed SP rule marked by corruption and neglect of merit, says CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government, which was in power from 2012 to 2017

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government, which was in power from 2012 to 2017, saying its rule was a period of “corruption, familism and casteism”, and marked by a neglect of merit in candidates for government jobs.

Adityanath made the remarks at an event where he handed over appointment letters to 271 Block Education Officers (BEOs). In an apparent reference to the Yadav family, he alleged that between 2012 and 2017 appointment letters for government posts in the state were distributed only among the members of a particular family. The chief minister said at the time one appointment process was looked after by an uncle of the former chief minister while others were allotted to a nephew, a maternal uncle, or a maternal grandfather.

Comparing the SP with certain characters from the Mahabharata, Adityanath said just like a coterie of uncles and grandfathers of a family blocked the progress of India during the time the epic was written, the Yadav family remained an impediment to the progress of Uttar Pradesh.



“We have ensured all fairness and transparency in your appointment and merit is the only basis of government jobs in the state. Now, no one can say that they have given a bribe to get the job,” said the chief minister.

Congratulating the newly appointed BEOs, who joined the Basic Education Council after getting their appointment letters, Adityanath alleged that earlier every appointment was made on basis of a candidate’s caste and religion. Claiming that his government had set a record by providing government jobs to four lakh youths in a fair and impartial manner in the last four years, the chief minister said this was the highest in a four-year period since 1950. Many states might not have handed out so many appointments in decades, he added.

“The UP government gave a clear warning to the recruitment commissions that they have complete freedom for their work, but if a complaint of any kind of irregularity is received, the entire commission will be acted upon. The result of these efforts is that today no one can say that he got a job from any kind of jugaad,” Adityanath said after asking the new appointees if they had paid bribes or had to get recommendations during the selection process.

The chief minister said that since his government came to power, 1.2 lakh jobs had been provided in the Basic Education Council while 1.37 lakh posts in the police department were filled up. The government has also established three new Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) companies in addition to reviving the 54 companies shut down by previous governments.



Adityanath said teamwork had led to the rejuvenation of primary education under his government. “Today, the training of teachers is taking place. Under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, all classes have undergone an upgrade and have been equipped with modern facilities. With the efforts of the government to improve the Basic Education Department, primary schools have witnessed an increase of over 54 lakh students,” he added.