26th year of Babri Masjid demolition: Shiv Sena celebrates ‘Shaurya Divas’, IML holds ‘Yaum-e-Gham’

Shiv Sena workers on Thursday observed ‘Shaurya Divas‘, and claimed to have performed ‘Shila pujan‘ and ‘hawan‘ in all districts. The state’s party chief Anil Singh said all the shilas (stones) collected would now be sent to Ayodhya and a programme in this regard would be made in around a week. Some party workers also reached the ‘samadhi’ of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas head Paramhans Ram Chandra Das in Ayodhya and performed a puja there along with taking a pledge to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a ‘Sankalp Sabha’ in the presence of leader Ram Vilas Vendanti.

The Indian Muslim League observed the day as ‘Yaum-e-Gham’ and organised its traditional meeting at Gandhi Park in Ayodhya.

A banner reading “Vaada nibhao, Babri Masjid Banao” (fulfil the promise and build Babri Masjid) was put up by the league at the park gate. District Magistrate (DM) Anil Kumar said the event was organised with permission and had nothing that could cause any law and order disturbance.

A ‘Kala Diwas‘ was observed by Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party – Lohia. Party members protested against the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, protesting at Gandhi Memorial in Lucknow wearing black bands on their arms.