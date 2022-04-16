26 held for unlawful religious conversion in Fatehpur: Cops

Twenty six persons were arrested on Friday for alleged illegal religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district, police said.

The arrests were made after a raid was carried out at a church in the Hariharganj area on the information provided by members of a Hindu organisation, it is learnt.

Besides the anti-conversion law, the police also invoked charges of promoting enmity between two groups against the accused. “Those arrested, all men, were produced in a local court in Fatehpur. The court dropped anti-conversion charges since the complainant was not party to the alleged conversion as the case was filed by a Hindu organisation member. The court granted bail to nine persons while others were sent to jail,” said circle officer (city) Dinesh Chandra Mishra.

“The arrested persons were either the ones who were trying to convert people or those who have already been converted to Christianity,” said Mishra. The police said they have been receiving information about some people trying to convince people to adopt Christianity in the Hariharganj area.

Acting on information that some people had gathered at a church in Hariharganj and they are convincing people to adopt Christianity,

Members of the Hindu organisation staged a protest outside the church in Hariharganj and informed the police.