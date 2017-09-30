25-year-old killed in suspected honour killing

Representational photo Representational photo

A 25-year-old man was beaten to death in Noida’s Mamura village, allegedly by the brothers of a woman he had been seeing for the last two years. Police said the suspected honour killing took place in the back seat of the victim’s car — while one accused drove around, three others beat him for over an hour.

Around 1.15 am on Wednesday, the victim, Ajay Singh, had reached Noida’s Mamura area from Gurgaon in a Swift Dzire, which he used to drive for a firm in Gurgaon. Three hours later, his mutilated body was found in Sector 71. The next day, a 20-year-old resident of Mamura village was arrested, police said.

“Our investigation has revealed that Ajay was murdered because he married the sister of Deepak Singh, who was arrested last night. Deepak’s elder brother and two other residents of Mamura, allegedly involved in the incident, are on the run. The role of Deepak’s father and his sister is also under investigation. It seems to be a case of honour killing,” said Akhilesh Pradhan, SHO, Phase III police station.

Police said the accused has denied that his sister was married to the victim.

“During interrogation, Deepak revealed that he saw Ajay’s car around 1.15 am, parked near the house of the accused. The accused were aware that he usually parked at this spot,” said Rajiv Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP-City 2nd), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Between 1.15 am and 2.30 am, Ajay was beaten up in the back seat of the car. “Deepak claims his elder brother Pankaj was driving while he and two other accused, Sandeep and Vikas, beat up Ajay,” said Pradhan.

Ajay came in touch with Deepak’s family two years ago during a visit to his friend’s rented accommodation in Mamura.

“While Deepak runs a mobile phone repair shop in Mamura, Pankaj is a college student. Their father is a contractual employee of Noida Authority. The accused told us that Ajay’s friend lived in their house as a tenant, and he became friendly with their sister,” Pradhan said.

In June, the girl’s family found Ajay in the house late at night, following which he was beaten up and told not to visit again. “However, in the last month, Ajay had started going to their house again. The accused felt their name was getting maligned as a result,” Singh said.

