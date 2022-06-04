25 lakh people to get employment: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Friday said investment worth Rs 80,000 crore that would be brought to the state would give direct employment to 5 lakh people, while 20 lakh will be employed indirectly.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on Friday, Adityanath said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in February, 2018 inaugurated the state’s first investors’ summit in Lucknow. Since the 2018 summit, we have received proposals for investment of Rs 4.68 lakh crore. In the past five years, we have received help for getting the investment to the ground worth more than Rs 3 lakh crore. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic time too, under the leadership of PM Modi, along with saving lives and livelihood in the state, the state programme to take forward investment proposals. The result was that during this period, investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 crore were received. We achieved success in taking these investments to the ground. And today, the third ground-breaking ceremony is being done here with Rs 80,000 crore investment. There are more than 1400 projects, which include data centre, agriculture sector, IT and electronics sector, infrastructure and manufacturing, textile, MSME, etc. This will provide employment to five lakh people directly and 20 lakh people will get employed indirectly.”

“In the last five years, we have followed the PM’s resolution of reform, perform and transform. I am happy that under the leadership of PM Modi, UP has moved fast from the sixth largest economy to the second largest one (in India). UP is second in ease of doing business index in the country,” said the CM.

The CM spoke about the “improvement of law-and-order situation in the state to increase investment in the state”.

Speaking about employment, he said, “We gave government jobs to 5 lakh youths in the state in five years. The result of this is that the unemployment rate in the state has come down from 18 per cent to 2.9 per cent.”

He spoke about the Bundelkhand Expressway, and said it would be completed by the month-end. “Two primary nodes of the UP Defence Corridor are being built in Bundelkhand – in Jhansi and Chitrakoot. Along with this, in Bundelkhand, with ‘har ghar jal’ scheme, the programme to ensure clean water to every house is being taken forward on a war-footing,” said the CM.