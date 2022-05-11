24 posts in nine departments Cabinet: Olympics, Asian Games medal winners to get govt jobs

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet will appoint sportspersons who have bagged medals in international championships and tournaments as gazetted officers directly on 24 posts across nine government departments.

The move comes after a proposal – Uttar Pradesh International Medal Winners Direct appointment Rules, 2022 – pushing for the appointments was cleared by the state cabinet on Tuesday.

Of the 24 posts, the highest would be in the home department as seven Deputy Superintendent of Police officers would be hired directly by the state government under the new intiative.

Sportspersons who have been awarded medals in international events like Asian Games, Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Paralymplic Games, and have domicile of Uttar Pradesh would be eligible for the post.

Calling the move as one to promote a culture of sports in the state, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The cabinet has cleared a proposal to appoint such residents of Uttar Pradesh who have won medals at international sports events as gazetted officers on 24 posts in nine departments.”

The nine departments are rural development, secondary and basic education, home, panchayati raj, youth welfare, transport department, forest department and revenue department. Officials said that the posts set aside for sportspersons were earlier filled through Union Public Service Commission but have now been brought out of its ambit.

Khanna said eligible candidates would be appointed to the posts of Block Development Officers (four), District Basic Education Officer (one), Assistant Deputy Inspector of Schools (two), Deputy Superintendent of Police (seven), District Panchayat Raj Officer (two), District Youth Welfare Officer (two), Goods Tax Officer (two), Range Forest Officer (two) and Nayab Tehsildar (two).

Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister (Independent charge) Girish Chandra Yadav said that states like Rajasthan and Haryana have also introduced similar initiatives.

“The step has been taken to encourage sportsmen and youths and, help them get government jobs. Now, that the cabinet has cleared the proposal, the process to publicise these posts would start,” said Yadav.

In another significant decision, the state cabinet also cleared a proposal to hand over the development, operations and management of airports in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot and Myorpur in Sonbhadra district to the Airports Authority of India. The cabinet approved a draft Bill to develop the Bhatkhande Sangeet Sansthan University in Lucknow as Bhatkhande State Cultural University. While the ordinance for the same was cleared on January 6, 2022, the proposal to present the Bill and replace the ordinance in the state Assembly has also been cleared.

Sources said the Cabinet fixed May 23 as the tentative date for the start of the Budget session in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.