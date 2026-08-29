24 hours of silence, then a brother on TV: UP family’s anxious wait after Nepal floods

The sisters said their aunt Usha Devi, and her son, Rahul, are still missing. (Special Arrangement)

On Wednesday, Ashok Kumar Chaurasia called his daughter Shivani in a panic. The floodwaters around their home in Nepal’s Nuwakot district were rising, he told her, and he feared the situation could worsen.

Then the call was abruptly cut off.

For the next 24 hours, there was no word from Ashok. He and his brother, Panna Lal, had run a clothing shop in the district for nearly four decades.

Ashok’s two daughters, living in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia and Varanasi, watched news channels in mounting alarm as images showed the flash floods sweeping through districts along Nepal’s border with Tibet, leaving 600 dead and 2,000 missing.