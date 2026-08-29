24 hours of silence, then a brother on TV: UP family’s anxious wait after Nepal floods

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On Wednesday, Ashok Kumar Chaurasia called his daughter Shivani in a panic. The floodwaters around their home in Nepal’s Nuwakot district were rising, he told her, and he feared the situation could worsen.
Then the call was abruptly cut off.
For the next 24 hours, there was no word from Ashok. He and his brother, Panna Lal, had run a clothing shop in the district for nearly four decades.
Ashok’s two daughters, living in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia and Varanasi, watched news channels in mounting alarm as images showed the flash floods sweeping through districts along Nepal’s border with Tibet, leaving 600 dead and 2,000 missing.
The sisters called relatives, tried their family’s phones again and again, and waited for any sign that their father and six other members of their family — their mother, two brothers, and uncle’s family — in Nepal were safe.
Finally, on Thursday evening, Diksha Chaurasia, Ashok’s eldest daughter, saw her brother Saurabh on a news channel.
“That was the first moment I felt some relief that someone in my family was safe,” she said.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Diksha, 28, said her sister was the first to tell her about their father’s call.
“Initially, no one could be contacted. Later, I spoke to people there and learned that the area around Trishuli, where our house and shop are located, had been flooded,” she said.
Diksha eventually managed to get in touch with her father through several sources. Ashok told her that their house, shops and godown had been swept away by the floodwaters.
Then came the news that two members of the family were still missing.
“He told me that all the family members had been traced except our aunt, Usha Devi, and her son Rahul, who are still missing,” Diksha said.
Her father also said they had been left with little more than the clothes they were wearing, with no food or safe drinking water.
“When I told my father that several news channels had reported that the Indian government was sending relief supplies, he said they had not received any assistance,” Diksha said.
Diksha said she then called the emergency helpline set up by the government and informed officials about her father’s situation. “I told them about the difficulties my family was facing and requested help.”
For the sisters, the ordeal also meant missing a festival they had expected to share with their brothers.
“We are saddened that our brothers couldn’t come home for Raksha Bandhan,” Diksha said.
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