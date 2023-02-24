22-year-old protest case: SP MLA gets 18-month jail

A court in Prayagraj on Thursday held Vijama Yadav, Samajwadi Party MLA from Pratappur, guilty in a 22-year-old case involving a violent protest and sentenced her to one-and-half years in prison.

The MLA, however, was granted bail by the MP/MLA court giving her time to file an appeal in a higher court. Other 14 accused in the case were acquitted.

The incident for which Yadav was sentenced involved a violent protest under the jurisdiction of the Sarai Inayat police station on September 21, 2000, after a seven-year-old boy died in an accident.

Yadav, a four-time MLA, will not lose her membership in the Assembly as her sentence is less than two years. She won the 2022 Assembly polls from Pratappur defeating Apna Dal (Soneylal) candidate Rakesh Dhar Tripathi by 10,956 votes.

District government counsel (crime) Gulab Chandra Agrahari said, “Those named in the case were accused of a life-threatening attack on police and burning of vehicles. MP/MLA judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla convicted Vijama Yadav under Sections 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act.”

“She was sentenced to one year and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 147 of the IPC. She was awarded one-month jail and imposed a fine of Rs 500 under Section 504 and one-and-half years under Sections 332/149 with a fine of Rs 5,000. She got one-year jail along with a fine of Rs 5,000 fine. Under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, she for six-month jail and a fine of Rs 1,000. Besides, she has been directed by the court to pay Rs 1 lakh for the damages (to public property),” Agrahari added.

All the sentences will run concurrently, it is learnt.

The accused was acquitted for offenses under IPC sections for attempt to murder, rioting, armed with deadly weapon, criminal intimidation, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees, the district government counsel said.