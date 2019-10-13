22-year-old dies of dengue in Lucknow, 450 test positive in 3 months

WITH A fresh dengue death reported in Lucknow Friday, the number of deaths cuased by dengue in Uttar Pradesh in the past three months has reached two. More than 2,200 tested positive for dengue so far this year in the state and more that 450 such patients were reported in Lucknow.

Aman Singh, 22, of Lucknow who was undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, died Friday.

“So far at least 2,268 patients have been reported positive in dengue test in the state so far and two among them died. Most of these cases have been reported since July during the monsoon and post-monsoon season. The reason behind the increase is water-logging and favourable conditions for mosquitoes. The most affected districts are Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Saharanpur and Meerut. However, the numbers this year are around 10-20 percent lesser than last year,” said Vikas Singhal, Joint Director, vector-borne diseases.

“As part of preventive action, we have asked Nagar Nigam teams to visit places with a possibility of mosquito larvae and remove water. We have reserved beds at every major hospital and every district for dengue patients. Several doctors, physicians and emergency medical officers have been given training in quick, timely and effective treatment of dengue and patient management. The steps are important as given the present weather, the dengue problem might stay a little while,” he claimed.

As per data provided by Lucknow vector-borne disease control unit chairman K P Tripathi, of the total tally in the state, 452 cases were reported in Lucknow alone.

Around 400 of these cases have been reported in the three months or so. It was mentioned that the actual figure might be more than that as not every dengue case is reported at the Chief medical Officer’s (CMO) office and deaths or patients at private hospital generally go unrecorded.

Meanwhile, senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary to UP Khadi & Village Industries and the MSME department, Navneet Sehgal, has also tested positive for dengue and is under treated at Lucknow’s Shatabdi hospital. KGMU chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr SN Shankhwar said the IAS officer was brought to the hospital in a serious condition but following a platelet transfusion, he was now recovering and was out of danger.