22-year-old arrested for ‘slapping, kicking’ elderly men from minority community in UP

The complainant, a resident of Sahaswan — located around 25 km from Rudayan — alleged that while they were walking along the main road in the town, the accused approached them from behind on a scooter and began honking to get passage.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two persons from a minority community after they allegedly failed to give way to his scooter in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun. Police said the victims were on foot at the time of the incident.

The incident took place on February 15, but police registered the case four days later after the victims approached the police station to lodge a complaint.

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated. It shows the accused, Akshay, purportedly slapping two elderly men and kicking another man as they try to walk away.