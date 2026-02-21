22-year-old arrested for ‘slapping, kicking’ elderly men from minority community in UP

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two persons from a minority community after they allegedly failed to give way to his scooter in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun. Police said the victims were on foot at the time of the incident.
The incident took place on February 15, but police registered the case four days later after the victims approached the police station to lodge a complaint.
A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated. It shows the accused, Akshay, purportedly slapping two elderly men and kicking another man as they try to walk away.
“We arrested the accused, Akshay, on the same day the case was registered and later produced him before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody,” said Udai Veer Singh, Station House Officer of Islamnagar police station.
The accused is a resident of Kasba Rudayan. Police said he is unemployed and comes from a farming family.
According to police, in his complaint, the victim, Abdul Salam, stated that on February 15, he along with his friend, Arif, had gone to Kasba Rudayan for some work.
The complainant, a resident of Sahaswan — located around 25 km from Rudayan — alleged that while they were walking along the main road in the town, the accused approached them from behind on a scooter and began honking to get passage.
He claimed that as it took some time for them to make way, the accused stopped his vehicle and started abusing them. When they objected to the abusive language, he allegedly attacked and physically assaulted them, causing injuries, before fleeing the spot.
Meanwhile, the Congress also shared the video of the alleged assault on its X account and wrote, “Since 2014, cases of crimes against minorities has been continuously rising”, adding, “for such a shameful incident, BJP and Narendra Modi should apologise to the entire country”.
