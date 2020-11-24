21-yr-old wanted in anti-CAA protests case held in Lucknow

Protesters had allegedly vandalised the Sathkandha police outpost in Thakurganj area of the state Capital on December 19 last year. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the violence in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area during the anti-CAA protests last December.

Police said Anas, who was booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and carried a reward of Rs 5,000, was arrested from Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar area on Monday.

“He had been absconding for several months. We traced him to Vikas Nagar and arrested him. Nothing was recovered from him during the arrest,” said SHO (Thakurganj) Rajkumar.

Protesters had allegedly vandalised the Sathkandha police outpost in Thakurganj area of the state Capital on December 19 last year.

“Anas was booked in at least three cases lodged at Thakurganj police station related to the violence in December. He was among the eight persons who were declared wanted on November 2 and announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on his arrest,” said Circle Officer (Chowk) I P Singh.

Between March and July, Lucknow Police had booked at least 50 people under the stringent Gangsters Act in cases lodged at three police stations – Thakurganj, Kaiserbagh and Hasanganj – in connection with the violence during the anti-CAA protests in December.

Anas was among the 27 who were booked at Thakurganj police station under the stringent law.

In March, the Lucknow administration had initiated proceedings to attach properties of 57 people accused of damaging property worth Rs 1.55 crore. However, the attachment process has been stayed as the matter is pending in the Allahabad High Court.

