21-kg silver jhula installed for Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, has installed a 21-kg silver jhula (swing) for Ram Lalla, the deity, to celebrate Shravan Jhula Utsav.

“In Ayodhya, there is a tradition of Shravan Jhula Utsav. From Shravan Shukla Tritiya till Purnima, Bhagwan Shri Ram gives darshans on a jhula. Now, this 21-kg silver jhula has been put in the seva of the Bhagwan,” the Trust tweeted Thursday along with a photo of the silver swing.

Earlier this week, the Trust threw open the viewing gallery for the devotees to get a glimpse of the ongoing construction activity. Trust member Anil Mishra said the temple construction work is speeding up and they have already filled 29 layers of the total 45 layers of compacted concrete in the main area on which the temple would come up.

The process of filling the area with compacted concrete had started in March and is expected to be completed by October this year, he added.