2022 UP Assembly Polls: Former Cong MP Raja Ram Pal meets Akhilesh on eve of ‘Vijay Yatra’

Former Congress MP Raja Ram Pal met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here on Monday, a day before the former chief minister embarks on his “Samajwadi Vijay Yatra” from Kanpur.

While the SP Twitter handle posted a photo of the Congress leader’s “courtesy visit”, sources said the former Akbarpur MP’s induction to the party would be announced during the yatra.

If Pal leaves, he will be one of the many senior leaders to quit the Congress in recent months such as former Union minister Jitin Prasada, and former MLAs Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Gayadeen Anuragi and Vinod Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh would begin the “Vijay Yatra” from Kanpur Tuesday to galvanise public support ahead of the Assembly elections. “The Samajwadi Vijay Yatra aims to make people aware about the corrupt, autocratic and suppressive policies of the BJP government and to establish real democracy,” the party said in a statement on Monday.

Yadav will travel in a Mercedes bus, which has been turned into a ‘rath’ having posters of Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and a picture of party leader Mohammad Azam Khan.

The party released a 17-second video in which Akhilesh is seen talking to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and touching his feet to get blessings.

The SP said that yatra will start from Kanpur and in the first two days on Oct 12-13 it will cover Kanpur Dehat, Jalaun and Hamirpur.

(With inputs from PTI)