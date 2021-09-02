UP Assembly Polls 2022: ‘AAP to contest all seats, won’t tie up’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled early next year, on all 403 seats and will not enter into an alliance with any party, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said Wednesday.

Speculation had been rife over the AAP joining an alliance with other parties to put up a joint front against the ruling BJP in the elections.

There were earlier reports of AAP holding talks with OP Rajbhar’s Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha—a coalition of small parties formed a year ago. However, after AIMIM joined the front, there were doubts over AAP joining it.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, clarified this at a press conference in Noida, where he and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were part of a ‘Tiranga Sankalp Yatra’.

The party has been holding rallies with the Tricolour across Uttar Pradesh in an effort to take the fight to the BJP. The march has already landed the party in trouble with an FIR filed against several top leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The complaint was lodged in the wake of a march in Agra, with the police claiming while it had permitted the assembly of no more than 50 people at the event, several hundred had showed up in violation of standing Covid protocols.

The next Tiranga Yatra is scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on September 14. Thereafter, a Tiranga Sankalp Yatra will be held in all 403 constituencies of the state.