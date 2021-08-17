UP assembly polls 2022: New Union Ministers to cover over 100 constituencies during yatra

NEWLY-INDUCTED Union Ministers began their “Jan Ashirwad yatra” from different parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, with much fanfare. Sources in the BJP said the ministers would cover over 100 Assembly constituencies during these yatras by August 20.

On the objective behind the outreach programme, the ministers said the BJP-led governments at the Centre as well as the state are working for the welfare of poor, farmers, youths and women and this could be achieved only with the “blessings of the public”.

Union Minister of State B L Verma, who began Jan Ashirward Yatra from Mathura after offering prayers at Banke Bihari Temple, said his yatra would conclude in Badaun on August 19 after covering Agra, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr. “We are going to get even bigger blessings from the public in 2022 than in 2017,” he said on Monday.

Union Ministers Pankaj Chaudhary, Ajay Mishra and Kaushal Kishore reached Lucknow on Monday and started their yatra in three separate “raths” prepared for the purpose.

Chaudhary began from Basti and will wind up the journey in Maharajganj after covering Sidharthanagar and other neighbouring districts. He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi began in 2014 as a “Pradhan Sewak”… The [Central] government worked with a focus on ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’. Similarly, the UP government led by [Chief Minister] Yogi Adityanath is working for the welfare of poor, for the villages, farmers, youths, women and all this can be achieved only with the blessings of public. Thus, we are going forward to take janta ka ashirwad.”

Union Minister of State Kaushal Kishore began his yatra from Unnao and will conclude it in Sitapur district, after covering Rae Bareli and Barabanki. Kishore said benefits of welfare schemes of both the Centre as well as the state governments are reaching the public and to ensure that party and its leaders are able to continue working in the same manner for service and nation building, they are taking blessings of the public.

As the state goes to the polls next year, the government aims at using this initiative as a platform to raise awareness about the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government and also to counter the allegations of the opposition on several issues, such as farmers’ protest, unemployment and Covid management.