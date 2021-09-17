2022 UP Assembly Polls: AAP promises free electricity, 24-hour supply

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rode to power in Delhi promising free electricity and water, has made a similar promise in Uttar Pradesh where Assembly elections are due early next year.

In a series of announcements made in Lucknow on Thursday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that if voted to power, the AAP will provide 300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers, waive pending “inflated” bills and ensure a 24-hour power supply in Uttar Pradesh.

The AAP has made similar promises in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa where Assembly polls are due early next year.

“I want to tell the voters of Uttar Pradesh that with their power to vote, they can end the days of high electricity bills. Vote AAP to power and within 24 hours, all residential consumers will get free electricity up to 300 units. All farmers, irrespective of how big or small, will get free electricity,” Sisodia, who was accompanied by AAP MP Sanjay Singh, told mediapersons at a press conference here.

Claiming that the people in UP are getting electricity bills, ranging between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh, Sisodia said: “There are 38 lakh families in

Uttar Pradesh who have been sent inflated electricity bills and the government is treating them as criminals. They are forced to take loans or commit suicide. I want to tell these people that you support the AAP and ensure that our party forms the government after the Assembly elections. Tear the electricity bills as soon as our government is formed. Everyone’s outstanding bill will be waived. This is Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantee.”

Electricity is not a luxury today but a basic necessity and it is the responsibility of every government to make it available to every citizen, he added.

Sisodia said a state like Uttar Pradesh can get 24 hours of electricity because it has resources and generate power. “A state like Delhi does not generate electricity. It purchases electricity from other states and still, we provided free electricity. Uttar Pradesh can definitely get 24 hours of electricity,” he said.

Sanjay Singh, who is the party’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said that this was the promise of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. “Whatever announcements have been made today, including providing 300 units of free electricity, are historic,” Singh said, adding that the party will also be releasing an official manifesto later.

Asked about the party’s chief ministerial candidate, Sisodia said when the time comes, the party will take a decision on it. The party is contesting the elections under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, he added.

The AAP, which has announced to contest all the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and not enter into an alliance, on Wednesday released a list of 100 potential candidates. They have been put in charge of 100 Assembly segments.

“Unless there is negative feedback about them or they are found failing their tasks of taking our party’s campaign forward, they will be our candidates. The list includes doctors, engineers, lawyers, graduates and postgraduates. There are about 35 OBCs, 16 SCs, 20 Brahmins and five Muslims on this list,” Singh had said.

Of the 100 Assembly segments that these members have been made in charge of, 37 are in east UP, another 33 in west UP and the remaining 30 from the central UP.

The AAP launched its campaign from Ayodhya on Tuesday and took out a ‘Tiranga Sankalp Yatra’. Its senior leadership visited also visited the site of the Ram temple.