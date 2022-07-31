2021 case: Former Chitrakoot SP, 12 other cops booked for ‘fake’ encounter killing

Updated: July 31, 2022 4:01:38 am
An FIR has been lodged against then Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) and 12 other policemen, including two station house officers (SHOs), for killing a wanted accused in an alleged fake encounter in the district last year.
The case was registered on Friday following court orders on a complaint filed by deceased Bhalchand Yadav’s wife Nathunia, a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.
The police claimed that Bhalchand, alias Bhai Chandra (40) was a key member of dacoit Gauri Yadav’s gang active in the ravines of Uttar Pradesh and MP.
Ankit Mittal, who was Chitrakoot SP when the encounter took place, is presently commandant of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC)’s 8th Battalion.
Subscriber Only Stories
Other police personnel booked include five members each of the state police’s Special Task Force (STF) and Chitrakoot police’s SWAT team, then station house officers (SHOs) of Bahilpurwa and Markundi and another person.
The case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 364 (kidnapping) and 341 (wrongful restraint) at the Bahilpurwa police station in Chitrakoot. No one has been arrested in the case so far.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Bahilpurwa police station in-charge Indrajeet Gautam said, “The complainant alleged that the policemen kidnapped her husband when he was returning with his brother from a court in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna. The cops brought her husband to UP’s Chitrakoot district and shot him dead in an alleged fake encounter.”
Bhalchand against whom a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced had three cases against him lodged at the Bahilpurwa police station, Gautam added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watchPremium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
Delhi: Covid cases in city over 1,000 for 4th day in a row
Revenue target of Rs 10,000 cr, new liquor policy brought in Rs 2,000 crore in 8 months
School jobs scam: Left-wing intellectuals hit out at ‘corrupt’ Trinamool govt, call for ‘another change’
Know your city: Eights bells toll at this 139-year-old church which marked the advent of Christian mission work in old city of Poona
Arpita’s film studio land allotment under scanner
Woman flees after extorting Rs 67 lakh from lover, two aides arrested: Police
Sukanta, 30 BJP workers detained during protest
TMC leaders are thieves, Mamata should resign for shielding them: Cong MP Adhir
Fact-finding report raises questions over Rampur cops’ 2021 ‘shootout’ FIR
2021 case: Former Chitrakoot SP, 12 other cops booked for ‘fake’ encounter killing
Uttar Pradesh MLC bypolls: BJP names candidates
‘Desh Bachao, Desh Banao’ march from Aug 9: Samajwadi Party