Saturday, July 30, 2022

2021 case: Former Chitrakoot SP, 12 other cops booked for ‘fake’ encounter killing

The case was registered on Friday following court orders on a complaint filed by deceased Bhalchand Yadav’s wife Nathunia, a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
Updated: July 31, 2022 4:01:38 am
Bhalchand against whom a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced had three cases against him lodged at the Bahilpurwa police station, Gautam said. (File Photo)

An FIR has been lodged against then Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) and 12 other policemen, including two station house officers (SHOs), for killing a wanted accused in an alleged fake encounter in the district last year.

The case was registered on Friday following court orders on a complaint filed by deceased Bhalchand Yadav’s wife Nathunia, a native of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.

The police claimed that Bhalchand, alias Bhai Chandra (40) was a key member of dacoit Gauri Yadav’s gang active in the ravines of Uttar Pradesh and MP.

Ankit Mittal, who was Chitrakoot SP when the encounter took place, is presently commandant of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC)’s 8th Battalion.

Other police personnel booked include five members each of the state police’s Special Task Force (STF) and Chitrakoot police’s SWAT team, then station house officers (SHOs) of Bahilpurwa and Markundi and another person.

The case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 364 (kidnapping) and 341 (wrongful restraint) at the Bahilpurwa police station in Chitrakoot. No one has been arrested in the case so far.

Bahilpurwa police station in-charge Indrajeet Gautam said, “The complainant alleged that the policemen kidnapped her husband when he was returning with his brother from a court in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna. The cops brought her husband to UP’s Chitrakoot district and shot him dead in an alleged fake encounter.”

Bhalchand against whom a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced had three cases against him lodged at the Bahilpurwa police station, Gautam added.

