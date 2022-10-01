2018 speech: HC junks PIL seeking case against Yogi

THE ALLAHABAD High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by a lawyer from Mau wherein he had sought that a case be filed against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a speech that allegedly “hurt the religious sentiments of people”.

According to the petition, a speech made by Adityanath in Rajasthan’s Alwar on November 28, 2018, in the run-up to the state elections hurt religious sentiments of “followers of Sri Bajrangbali”. The petitioner claimed his sentiments were hurt after he read about the speech in a newspaper.

The court, while hearing the petition filed by advocate Naval Kishor Sharma, dismissed it and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the lawyer. “He has clearly abused the process of law,” said Justice Samit Gopal.