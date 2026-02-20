2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader appears in UP court, denies charges

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday appeared before the MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district in connection with a 2018 defamation case related to his alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka Assembly elections.
“… local BJP leader Vijay Mishra had filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister Shah,” Rahul Mishra, advocate and National Coordinator of the Indian Youth Congress Legal Cell, told The Indian Express.
According to his legal team, the Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli appeared in person before the court. The next date of hearing has been fixed for March 9, though sources informed that Gandhi’s personal appearance would not be required then.
Gandhi’s counsel, Kashi Prasad Shukla, said the Congress leader denied the allegations and termed the complaint politically motivated. “Rahul ji denied the charges against him and said the complaint has been filed with political malice. It is baseless and liable to be dismissed,” he said.
Gandhi arrived in Lucknow earlier in the day and travelled to Sultanpur by road for the court appearance. After the hearing, he returned to Delhi.
On the way back to Lucknow, Gandhi also met the family of a cobbler whom he had interacted with earlier and had extended assistance to in the past. Sources informed that since the cobbler succumbed to illness, Rahul met his family and assured of further assistance and support.
