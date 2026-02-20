2018 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader appears in UP court, denies charges

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being greeted upon his arrival at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday appeared before the MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district in connection with a 2018 defamation case related to his alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The case was filed by local BJP leader Vijay Mishra, who accused Gandhi of allegedly making derogatory statements against Shah, who was then the BJP national president.

“… local BJP leader Vijay Mishra had filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi, alleging that during the Karnataka elections in 2018, the Congress leader made derogatory remarks against the then BJP president and current Union Home Minister Shah,” Rahul Mishra, advocate and National Coordinator of the Indian Youth Congress Legal Cell, told The Indian Express.