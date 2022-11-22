2016 NIA officer’s murder: Convict dies at Varanasi hospital

Six months after a Bijnor court sentenced him to death in connection with the murder of an National Investigating Agency (NIA) , a 31-year-old convict died at a hospital in Varanasi due to medical complications on Monday. The deceased Muneer Mehtab was shifted to a Varanasi hospital last week after his condition deteriorated, police said. He had been lodged in Sonbhadra jail.

“Mehtab had been ill due to medical complications and he was sent to Sonbhadra district hospital on the recommendation of jail doctors on November 18. The doctors at the district hospital then referred him to Sir Sunderlal Hospital – Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi. During a medical examination in Varanasi, doctors found that Mehtab was suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GB) Syndrome. He was undergoing treatment and he died on Monday morning,” said Jail Superintendent, Sonbhadra District Jail, Saurabh Srivastava.

Mehtab’s family has reached Sonbhadra and the body will be handed over to them after formalities are completed, he added. Mehtab was shifted to Sonbhadra District Jail from Naini Central Jail in April earlier this year.

As per jail records, there were 32 cases lodged against Mehtab in Lucknow, Bijnor, Delhi and Aligarh. He had been convicted in two of the cases. In April this year, a local court in Bijnor sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment in a Gangsters’ Act case.

He had filed an appeal against his conviction in Allahabad High Court and it was pending, Srivastava said.

In May this year, a local court in Bijnor awarded death penalty to Mehtab and his associate Raiyan in the murder case of NIA Deputy Superintendent Tanzeel Ahmed and his wife Farzana, who were shot dead in Bijnor in 2016.

Ahmed had handled several cases related to terror outfit Indian Mujahideen and its chief Yasin Bhatkal. On April 2 2016, Ahmed, his wife and their two children were returning after attending a family wedding in his native village Sahaspur in Bijnor district in a car when they were attacked.