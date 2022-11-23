scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

2016 murder: Juvenile now tried as adult gets life in jail

After asking for Rs 25 lakh in ransom from the child's father, the six accused had murdered the child and thrown his body in a river.

The other five accused are serving life sentences too. (Representational/File)

A local court in Kanpur has sentenced to life imprisonment a 23-year-old, who was a minor in 2016 and was accused of kidnapping and murdering a 10-year-old child, under the Naubasta police station limits of the district. The judgment was passed on Monday. The incident occurred on June 8, 2016 when the 10-year-old boy was on his way to attend his tuition classes and was kidnapped by a group of six persons.

After asking for Rs 25 lakh in ransom from the child’s father, the six accused had murdered the child and thrown his body in a river. Even though the body was not recovered, circumstantial evidence like his clothes and other items were recovered from a spot near the river soon after. While the other five accused were adults at the time of the crime, one of them was a juvenile. The other five accused are serving life sentences too.

Kanpur Assistant District Government Counsel (Crime) Pradeep Kumar Sahu said, “The chargesheet was filed by police on September 13, 2016. Under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the child’s mental condition was assessed and his trial happened. It was transferred to another court in 2017.”

